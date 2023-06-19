Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Armizan Ali says the offer was ‘much lower’ than the interim RM125 million a year obtained by GRS.

PETALING JAYA: The Sabah state government has been urged to make public a letter to the federal finance ministry in 2019 about the rate of special grants to the state.

Federal minister Armizan Ali said the letter should be declassified “so that the people of Sabah can see the real facts” about the grants, the Borneo Post reported.

He said the grant offer in 2019 by the then Warisan government was “much lower” than the RM125 million a year obtained in 2022 by the current government led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

The rate was an interim solution to a long-standing dispute over the formula for revenue-sharing between the federal and state governments.

Armizan, who is MP for Papar, is a former Bersatu member who joined GRS in December. He is minister for Sabah and Sarawak affairs and special functions in the federal Cabinet.

He said the amount obtained by the GRS government had been of direct benefit to the Sabah people, in projects such as housing for the underprivileged.