The 47-year-old man is believed to have used a knife and an axe in the alleged attack at the house he shares with his mother in Muar.

PETALING JAYA: A 73-year-old woman died after being allegedly attacked by her son who was upset that she scolded him for being noisy at their home in Taman Temiang, in Muar, Johor yesterday.

Muar police chief Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the authorities were informed of an argument between a woman and her 47-year-old son involving sharp weapons at 8.20pm last night, Sinar Harian reported.

He added that when police arrived at the house, they found that the victim was already dead from wounds on her head and neck.

“The incident was believed to have started after the woman told off the suspect for being noisy. This led to the suspect running amok and repeatedly hitting the victim’s head using a sharp weapon,” Raiz was quoted as saying.

He said the body was sent to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar for an autopsy.

The suspect was arrested on site while the knife and axe believed to have been used in the attack, have been seized.

He said preliminary investigation found the suspect had previously undergone psychiatric treatment and that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which is culpable homicide not amounting to murder.