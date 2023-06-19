Shankar Ram also urges the public to refrain from speculating on the case.

PETALING JAYA: The suit brought against Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife of Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud, over shares she received from a private company is “baseless”, her lawyer said.

“It should not be in the court in the first place,” Shankar Ram was quoted by The Borneo Post as saying.

He was responding to a suit filed by Taib’s third son, Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Taib, against his stepmother on June 15.

Sulaiman is seeking an injunction to prevent the transfer of shares to Raghad.

Shankar said certain news reports may be defamatory towards Raghad and urged the public to refrain from speculating on the case.

Sulaiman, a former deputy tourism minister, is managing director of Cahya Mata Sarawak Group.

He is represented by counsel Alvin Chong and Jonathan Tay.

Sulaiman’s mother, the late Laila Taib, died in April 2009.

Taib married Raghad in December the following year.