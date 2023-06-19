Bersatu information chief Razali Idris says the party will be happy to welcome Khairy Jamaluddin to Perikatan Nasional.

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu leader said the public should wait for its president, Muhyiddin Yassin, to announce whether or not former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has joined them.

“Wait for the president’s announcement,” Bersatu information chief Razali Idris said when asked about speculation on Khairy’s future with the party.

A photograph of Khairy and Muhyiddin standing next to each other after a meeting has fuelled talk that the former MP, who was sacked from Umno in January, would be joining Bersatu.

Muhyiddin had said last night he had set up a meeting with Khairy to discuss his future in Perikatan Nasional, a coalition that also comprises PAS and Gerakan.

Muhyiddin is the PN chairman.

Razali, however, was certain that Khairy would not rejoin Umno or form a new party as speculated.

“But we would welcome him into PN,” he said.

On May 17, Muhyiddin had publicly offered Khairy a spot in the party’s Supreme Council, stating that he believed the latter could contribute a lot to the party.

Khairy said he needed time to consider his political future.

Khairy was among those who were expelled or suspended from Umno earlier this year for breaching party discipline after last year’s general election (GE15).