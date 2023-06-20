An aide to Amirudin Shari says the MB only stated PH’s commitment to consider Muda as a ‘partner’ following their pact in GE15.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Pakatan Harapan chief Amirudin Shari never said Muda will work with the coalition in the upcoming state elections, says an aide to Amirudin.

Jay Jay Denis, Amirudin’s press secretary, said Amirudin had only said negotiations with Muda for the state elections will be “determined by PH with the understanding that PH and Muda were partners in the 15th general election (GE15)”.

Jay Jay said the Selangor menteri besar merely stated PH and PKR’s commitment in considering Muda as a “partner” following their electoral pact for GE15 last November.

“Amirudin was not speaking on Muda’s behalf,” he said in a statement. “I hope this statement can be corrected. Let’s not play politics.”

Earlier, PKR posted a Facebook posting quoting Amirudin as saying “Muda will continue working with PH in the state elections”.

The Facebook post also quoted him as saying Muda would “represent” PH in the state polls while the number of seats contested will be decided by the coalition’s presidential council.

The posting has since been deleted.

Prior to its removal, Muda information chief Luqman Long said Muda and PH had yet to commence seat negotiations for the upcoming state elections.

He added that Muda’s preparations for the state elections will only be announced by Muda, not PH.

Relations between PKR and Muda have always been strained, with Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman recently drawing criticism for pushing for the controversial littoral combat ship project to be debated in the Dewan Rakyat.

PKR Youth had urged the government to reprimand Syed Saddiq for “misleading the public” on his motion on the LCS project.

It called on PH to take the issue into consideration when deciding on Muda’s application to join the coalition.

Muda had applied to join PH in September last year, but the coalition has yet to decide on its application.

In April, PKR leaders had slammed Muda for “pressuring” PH to decide on whether to accept its application to join the coalition.