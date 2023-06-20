Francis ‘Frank’ Jenkins died after battling a host of illnesses over the past few years.

GEORGE TOWN: Francis James Jenkins, the husband of Anna Jenkins, who mysteriously vanished in Penang in 2017, passed away in Adelaide today at the age of 84.

Francis, better known as Frank, faced several health issues in recent years. Apart from battling breast and prostate cancer, he also struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression following his wife’s disappearance.

“Despite undergoing back surgery and enduring the challenges of knee replacement surgery, he fought through it all,” his son Greg told FMT.

“He fought throughout his entire life, and now it is finally time for him to find peace.”

According to Greg, Frank had not been well for the past five days, and his health had deteriorated today. His cause of death is yet to be determined.

Frank is survived by Greg, his daughter Jennifer, and two grandsons aged 11 and 17.

Parit Buntar-born Anna met Frank, who was attached to the Royal Australian Air Force at the Butterworth Air Base, in the early 1970s. They got married in 1978.

Frank had come to Penang with Anna in 2017 when the 65-year-old disappeared after hailing an Uber ride on the way to Batu Lanchang Lane.

Anna’s remains were found at a bungalow site near the Penang Turf Club in 2020. An inquest returned an open verdict as there were no clues leading to her cause of death.

The family has since filed a case to revise the coroner’s decision.

Australian politician Frank Pangallo, who has been championing the family’s cause, reflected on Frank and Anna’s love and unwavering commitment which lasted for over five decades until tragedy struck.

“Sadly, Frank died with a broken heart, never knowing how his beloved wife died. He would have died a proud man, husband and father, knowing the determination, commitment and resilience of her children in the continued pursuit of justice for their mum, Anna,” he told FMT.

“I live in hope their impending appearance before the High Court of Malaysia will be the start of that process. Anna deserves it. Frank deserves it. Their family deserves it.

“Rest in peace, Frank, and thank you for your service to Australia as a RAAF serviceman. May you enjoy being reunited with your soul mate and life partner Anna.”