Parts of the roof had landed on V Mahadevi’s house next door.

PETALING JAYA: A woman died after the roof from a nearby school was blown away by strong winds and landed on her house during a storm at Kampung Tahang Rimau in Segamat, Johor, yesterday evening.

The victim was identified as V Mahadevi, 55.

Fire and rescue department operations director Abd Rahim Rahmat said they received a call at about 7.40pm regarding the collapse of the roof at SMJK Seg Hwa.

He said the roof, covering an estimated 5,400 sq ft, was blown off by strong winds and landed on Mahadevi’s house located next to the school.

“The victim was rescued by members of the public but was pronounced dead by a medical team from the health ministry in Segamat,” he said, according to Berita Harian.

Segamat police chief Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said the case has been classified as “sudden death”.

A spokesman for the Segamat civil defence force (APM) told the Malay daily the storm also affected the roof structure of SMKA Segamat.

He said Sungai Segamat was the most severely affected area, involving 20 families from Kampung Tahang Rimau, Kampung Jawa and Kampung Tengah.

The storm is also said to have affected about 15 houses in Gemereh and Pogoh, as well as several business premises.