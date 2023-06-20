Chief minister says if Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak grants his request, the legislature will be dissolved the following day.

BUTTERWORTH: Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow intends to seek an audience with Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Penang, Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak on June 27 to obtain consent to dissolve the Penang assembly.

If all goes as planned, the assembly will be dissolved the following day in preparation for the state election, he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Taman Senangin community management council hall here today.

Penang has 40 state seats. In the 2018 general election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 37 seats, albeit with Bersatu as part of the coalition. Barisan Nasional won two seats and PAS one.

The four seats won by Bersatu in 2018 had to be vacated after Penang introduced anti-party hopping legislation earlier this year.

Penang will be going to the state polls along with Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.