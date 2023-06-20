PETALING JAYA: A former MP has questioned the appointment of an aviation executive to the board of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), claiming it was a conflict of interest.

Wee Choo Keong also claimed Chester Voo’s appointment to the board of the aviation regulator violates the CAAM Act 2017.

Voo is the CEO of group aviation under Berjaya Land. He previously served as CEO of CAAM between 2020 and 2022.

“CAAM is the authority regulating the aviation industry, so how can you have a CEO of an aviation company sitting on the board,” he told FMT.

Wee said Section 5(4)(a) of the CAAM Act states that “no person shall be a member of the Authority if he currently holds office or employment in or relating to aviation.”

However, an exception can be made if the person is appointed as a “representative” of the transport ministry.

However, Wee said there was no indication that Voo was appointed as a representative of the ministry.

He called on transport minister Loke Siew Fook to clarify the matter.

If Voo was appointed as a representative of the ministry, then the government must ensure that Berjaya Land does not gain an unfair advantage over its competitors, said Wee.

“It is ill-advised to appoint an employee of an aviation company to sit on the CAAM board. Loke must be prepared to face accusations of a conflict of interest and unfairness.”

In February, Berjaya Land Bhd announced in a statement that Voo had been appointed as CEO of group aviation. At the time, the company said Voo would “oversee the airlines under Berjaya, namely Berjaya Air, Asia Jet and Rafflesia Airways.”

FMT has reached out to CAAM, Voo and Loke for comment.