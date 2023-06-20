The Sabah chief minister wants a detailed progress report to be presented by September.

PETALING JAYA: Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor has instructed all department heads and government officials to expedite the implementation of federal development projects in the state by the end of the year.

He said that with only six months remaining, department heads and government officials should do their best to execute and complete the development projects this year.

“At today’s state development action council meeting, I emphasised that a detailed progress report must be presented at the upcoming September meeting,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Sabah has been allocated RM6.05 billion in this year’s budget, the third-highest after the federal territories and Selangor.

“However, under the Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan, only 21.61% of the 1,181 projects for Sabah have been implemented.”

Hajiji said the state had proposed establishing a trust fund where unused allocations for the year can be saved for the following year.

He added that as of June 12, some 141 projects – each costing below RM50 million and worth a total of RM1.6 billion – would be delegated to the state government through the federal public works and irrigation and drainage departments.

“In this respect, I urge all state development action council members to take heed of this and do the necessary.”

He also reminded them that in February, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told state and federal civil officials that he had given them six months to see how effective they would be in implementing projects.

“Waiting for approval from the federal government cannot be used as the reason projects are being delayed. The rakyat and the government will be on the losing end if there is a delay in implementing approved projects,” said Hajiji.