The groups say ‘non-custodial measures’ can be used to monitor movement of third-country nationals.

PETALING JAYA: Two NGOs have called on the government to implement an alternative to detention (ATD) programme immediately as a solution to release the children of undocumented migrants from detention centres.

The Office of Children’s Commissioner (OCC) and the End Child Detention Network (ECDN) said the government should ensure that the programme is implemented successfully and it should release all children from detention centres.

“Ensure ATD projects are implemented in good faith to achieve its primary objective, which is to resolve the issue of arrest and detention of children,” they said in a joint statement today.

According to the European Union, ATD provides “non-custodial measures” to monitor and limit the movement of third-country nationals, It says ATD programmes usually provide more favourable conditions for detainees and can also be cost-effective.

In March, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said 1,179 children of undocumented migrants were being held in immigration detention centres nationwide as of Jan 29.

Following Saifuddin’s announcement, human rights activist Mahi Ramakrishnan, of Beyond Borders, called on the government to immediately release the children, citing harsh conditions which will have an adverse effect on the well-being and mental health of these children.

The number has been reduced over the past four months, but NGOs said 969 children were still being detained as of May 15 and called on the government to act immediately.

“These children have fled violence, conflict and persecution in their home countries, seeking safety and protection in our nation. It is our moral obligation to ensure their well-being and safeguard their rights.”