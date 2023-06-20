The PKR deputy president says despite being a new party they have a good electoral record.

PUTRAJAYA: Rafizi Ramli has downplayed a call by a Terengganu Umno leader for PKR to prove themselves before demanding for more seats in the coming state election.

The PKR deputy president said it was common for an older party to make such demands.

“So, I don’t see anything wrong with it.

“But I think we have a track record that despite being a new party, we have a good, if not better, electoral record,” he said at a press conference.

Earlier today, Terengganu Umno chief Ahmad Said said PKR must take into account various factors, including the strength of its own machinery and grassroots as well as the number of supporters in the state before demanding for more seats.

In the 14th general election, Umno won 10 state seats, and PAS 22. PKR and Amanah did not win any of the 11 seats they contested separately.

On claims by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man that it is possible the unity government will fall after the state elections, Rafizi said he would “set the record straight” this week to counter such propaganda.

“I will respond either tomorrow or Thursday to prove that these claims are baseless and Perikatan Nasional is the one that should be worried,” he said, adding that based on the party’s data, the current unity government has done a lot more than PN.

Brushing off claims that the results of the state elections would lead to the toppling of the federal government, he said: “Even if a big bloc leaves the government, the government stays, it is numerically difficult.”

Earlier today, Tuan Ibrahim predicted that the elections could pose a threat to the government if the outcome favoured PN in five of the six states.

“If we can defend Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, and capture Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, God willing the federal government will be challenged and it’s not impossible that it will fall,” he was quoted as saying by Harakah Daily.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.