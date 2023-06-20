Sarawak DAP Youth previously said the RM30 million spent on a flagpole erected in Petra Jaya could have been better utilised.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak’s tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister has slammed Sarawak DAP for its lack of positive comments on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak-led state government.

“Even if the state (government) does tremendously well in managing the finances, resources or infrastructure, Sarawak DAP will choose to keep silent or find some areas to criticise,” Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah told FMT.

“Let them bark. Probably to them, the ones who bark the loudest are the most hardworking leaders and should be groomed to take over the leadership.”

Earlier today, Sarawak DAP Youth said the RM30 million spent on the flagpole erected in Petra Jaya could have been better utilised for practical projects and poverty eradication programmes.

Its chief, Peter Hee, even called out the 76 elected GPS assemblymen, accusing them of failing to address the severe economic impact on the people.

He claimed that the GPS assemblymen were aware of the unnecessary nature of the flagpole and the mismanagement of funds, but chose to remain silent.

Hee’s remarks came after The Borneo Post yesterday reported that the flagpole appeared to have been completed ahead of schedule.

The flagpole is said to be 99m-tall, four metres higher than the nation’s current tallest flagpole at Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur.

Located between the state legislative assembly complex and Fort Margherita, the flagpole is a corporate social responsibility project commemorating the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s participation in the formation of Malaysia.

Previously, DAP Youth chief Dr Kelvin Yii had demanded transparency from the Sarawak government regarding the flagpole project, even if it was privately funded.

Yii, who is the Bandar Kuching MP and also PH Youth chief, said it was important to ensure the endeavour is not used as a form of inducement or payback for current or future contracts from the state government.