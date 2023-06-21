Kajang police say the suspects punched a store employee who asked them to pay for three umbrellas they took from a 7-Eleven store.

PETALING JAYA: Kajang police have caught two intoxicated robbers who took “wefies” with their victim.

The two men were believed to have robbed a 7-Eleven store in Semenyih and assaulted an employee in the process.

After the robbery went viral on social media, police detained the suspects, aged 31 and 32, in Seremban and Sepang, Selangor.

Kajang police chief Zaid Hassan said the store employee, aged 18, filed a report at 7.30am yesterday, two hours after the robbery.

Zaid said the suspects came to the store to buy drinks. One of them took three umbrellas and left the shop without paying.

The store employee called him out and this led to an argument with the suspects, who punched the victim in the face.

The victim sought treatment at a hospital before filing the report.

Zaid said the suspects have previous convictions.