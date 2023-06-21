Police specialist gives evidence in trial of preacher accused of sending lewd messages to a woman.

PETALING JAYA: The seventh witness in the trial of preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, better known as Ebit Lew, told the Tenom magistrates’ court today that she found a history of pornographic websites in the browser history of the mobile phone she had analysed.

Police senior audio-video analyst Latifah Abdul Aziz, 43, said the websites were accessed through the Google app on the phone and the results of the analysis were included in a DVD-R disc she handed over to the case investigating officer.

“From all the screenshots that I had taken, there were several websites suspected of being obscene and also those that were not,” she said during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad at the trial.

She said she accessed several of the websites to confirm their pornographic content.

Meanwhile, Latifah said other websites browsed were Wikipedia, with searches on sexual harassment, relevant laws in Malaysia, jail risk from sending obscene jokes and legislation on sexual offences.

Nor Azizah: Can the metadata that you mentioned also be seen in the screenshots of this analysis?

Latifah: Yes, for the first picture, this is a summary of all the screenshots from the browsing history in the case exhibit (mobile phone).

The accused was given permission by magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani not to attend trial today after his lawyer, Ram Singh, informed the court that Ebit was performing the haj in Makkah.

During the morning trial session, Latifah informed the court that another phone she had analysed contained 219 screenshots of WhatsApp conversations, starting from March 4, 2021.

She also gave details of calls made.

Ebit, 37, faces 11 charges, including insulting the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscene messages and pictures between March and June 2021.

The charge, under Section 509 of the Penal Code, provides for a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The trial continues tomorrow.