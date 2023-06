Judge rules that comment piece on funding for a Chinese school is not defamatory.

GEORGE TOWN: The High Court here has dismissed a defamation suit brought by Lim Guan Eng against MCA vice-president Tan Teik Cheng and an English-language daily newspaper.

Justice Quay Chew Soon said an opinion piece Tan wrote in The Star about Lim and funding for a Chinese school last year was fair comment and not defamatory.

Quay ordered Lim to pay Tan RM20,000 and The Star RM30,000 in costs.

MORE TO COME

