The former minister says the coalition’s keyboard warriors create fake news, spread it around, garner comments and shape perception accordingly.

PETALING JAYA: Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said his “uneasiness” with Pakatan Harapan was due to the behaviour of the coalition’s cybertroopers.

Khairy said this stemmed from the group’s preference to create perceptions based on fake news.

“Their modus operandi is simple: they create fake news, spread it around, garner comments, and those comments will shape perceptions,” Khairy said in an episode of his Keluar Sekejap podcast.

He also claimed that a large part of society also feels the same way as PH because of its cybertroopers.

The former Rembau MP was responding to rumours that he would be contesting in the Kota Damansara state seat and Bersatu will appoint him deputy president.

He warned PH cybertroopers not to spread fake news because it was not ethical.

On April 28, Malaysiakini reported that Khairy was rumoured to contest one of the state seats within the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency if he agrees to take up Bersatu’s offer in time for the Selangor elections.

Meanwhile, the former Umno Youth chief said he is a “free agent” politically, adding that during his meeting with Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday, the former prime minister again asked him to join the party.

“I have agreed to reconsider, and he has kindly given me some time to do so.

“(Usually) my decision is final, but when a leader that I admire asks me to reconsider, then I will do so,” he said.

Previously, Muhyiddin had offered his former Cabinet member a post in the Bersatu Supreme Council.