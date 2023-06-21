Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says the rail operator is exploring collaboration with Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway Corporation Limited.

PETALING JAYA: MRT Corp is looking to Hong Kong for future opportunities in transit-oriented development projects, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said.

Loke revealed the rail operator’s plans after meeting Hong Kong chief executive John Lee in the city-state.

“We exchanged views on enhancing cooperation and collaboration between Malaysia and Hong Kong, especially in the transportation sector,” Loke said in a Facebook post.

He revealed that MRT Corp was exploring a collaboration with Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway Corporation Limited (MTR) — the city-state’s largest train operator.

“MTR’s model of using property development to fund their railway projects has proven to be very successful,” Loke said.

Loke has been in the city-state since Sunday for a working visit organised by MRT Corp.