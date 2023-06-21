Police are seeking the public’s help to trace the parents.

KUALA LUMPUR: A newborn baby boy was found by the roadside near an apartment car park in Kajang this morning.

He died later while undergoing treatment at the Serdang Hospital.

Kajang district police chief Zaid Hassan said a 51-year-old man had lodged a police report on the matter at 7.07 am.

“The baby, with his umbilical cord still attached, was found lying without any clothes and was in critical condition before he was brought to the Serdang Hospital. There was no note left at the scene.

“At 10.35am, the hospital pronounced the baby dead. A post-mortem was conducted,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of a child, whether such a child dies before, after or during its birth.

The offence is punishable with a maximum two years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both.

Zaid urged those with information to contact the nearest police station or case investigating officer Tasnim Nor at 014-6209960.