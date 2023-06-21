The wildlife and national parks department says the man did not have a valid permit to possess the birds.

PETALING JAYA: A Singaporean man has been sentenced to seven days’ jail and handed an RM80,000 fine for smuggling 11 wild birds from the city-state into Malaysia via a car through the Causeway.

According to the wildlife and national parks department (Perhilitan), the man was found guilty under the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2022 of being in possession of protected wildlife species without a permit.

In a Facebook post today, Perhilitan said its Johor division found the birds in the man’s vehicle during a joint inspection held with the customs department at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in the Sultan Iskandar Building on May 31.

The case was heard at the Johor sessions court on June 7.

The 11 birds consisted of four figbirds, three blue and gold macaws, three scarlet macaws, and a yellow-headed Amazon.

“The individual did not have any documentation or valid permits from Perhilitan to possess the wild birds,” said the department.