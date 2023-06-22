In 2019, Industrial Court chairman Rasidah Chik ruled that Bank Islam had failed to prove Razak Kassim’s misconduct to justify his dismissal.

PETALING JAYA: A High Court in Ipoh has dismissed a judicial review application by a commercial bank to quash a compensation award of RM475,000 to its former senior manager for unfair dismissal.

Justice Bhupinder Singh said he found no reason to disturb the findings of the Industrial Court delivered in 2019.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd had named its former employee, Razak Kassim, and the Industrial Court as respondents to the application.

Bhupinder also ordered the bank to pay RM7,000 in costs to Razak, 54.

On Dec 17, 2019, Industrial Court chairman Rasidah Chik ruled that the bank had failed to prove on a balance of probabilities that the termination was fair.

Razak joined the company on July 1, 1986 and was terminated on Dec 16, 2013, following a domestic inquiry.

At the time of his dismissal, he was employed as a senior manager at the bank’s Ipoh branch, earning a monthly salary and allowance amounting to RM10,213.

The company alleged that the domestic inquiry panel found Razak guilty of two counts of misconduct.

Razak was alleged to have advised his subordinates to disburse RM23 million in loan facilities to a company without due diligence.

He was also accused of failing to advise his officers not to proceed with the approval of four drawdown claims for local suppliers and seven foreign suppliers despite being aware they had submitted fraudulent documents.

Lawyers Ramesh NP Chandran and Tejal Harash represented Razak while Yong Hon Cheong appeared for the bank.