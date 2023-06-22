The attorney-general’s chambers did not object to the request.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu’s second filing for a judicial review of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) seizure of two of its bank accounts will be heard by High Court judge Ahmad Kamal Shahid.

Bersatu counsel Rosli Dahlan said during today’s online proceedings, High Court judge Wan Ahmad Farid allowed his application for the case to be transferred to Kamal’s court.

The case was due to be heard before Wan Ahmad today.

Rosli added that the attorney-general’s chambers did not object to the filing. The court then fixed July 14 for further case management.

On May 29, Suhaimi Yahya, a Bersatu representative, said the application had been filed, naming Attorney-General Idrus Harun and MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki as the first and second respondents respectively, plus 20 others.

Bersatu claimed that on April 19, its CIMB and AmBank accounts were seized without any prior seizure order under Section 50(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Bersatu claimed MACC released a statement on April 20 that both accounts had been seized on April 11 but had not informed the party on the said date.