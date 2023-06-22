Work on the first station under the East Coast Rail Link in the state has also commenced.

PASIR PUTEH: Construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Kelantan is expected to be completed six months ahead of schedule, in January 2027.

Kelantan public works department (JKR) deputy director Nik Soh Yaacoub said in terms of progress so far, the project has reached almost 62% with a total manpower of 1,500 working on the project.

He said the current work on the project involved the construction of bridges, land reclamation, and piling. He added that work on the first ECRL station in the state has also commenced.

Nik Soh said they were confident this project can be completed six months earlier than the original target date thanks to the efforts by China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) and Malaysia Rail Link (MRL).

He was speaking to reporters during a technical visit to the ECRL Station 1 site in Kampung Jerus here.

He also attributed the speed at which the work was proceeding to the advanced technology used in the construction.

Nik Soh said the technology brought by CCCC not only saved time but also saved manpower.

“In terms of the iron fabrication process, it uses new technology that can save time and manpower. In addition, cleanliness can also be maintained as it reduces the waste produced,” he added.