PETALING JAYA: Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau has been appointed chairman of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) on the recommendation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The former Upko president’s appointment as SESB chairman took effect on June 16, Daily Express reported.

Tangau, 62, succeeds Abdul Razak Abdul Majid, who is also chairman of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

TNB owns 80% of SESB, but Sabah will soon take over regulatory power of the state’s electricity supply from the federal government.

On June 12, Bernama reported that the Sabah state assembly will convene a special sitting in January next year to facilitate the state government assuming regulatory authority over its electricity supply.

The state hopes to complete the enactment of two new laws and an amendment to the Sabah Energy Commission Enactment 2023, which was passed last January, so as to have full regulatory control over its electricity supply from next year.

“Two bills on the Electricity Supply Enactment and Renewable Energy Enactment, as well as an amendment to the Sabah Energy Commission Enactment 2023 will be tabled during the special state assembly sitting on Jan 3,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said, to meet the deadline, coordination and cooperation from all stakeholders are crucial so that all issues, particularly the legal process, can be resolved.

Tangau was science, technology and innovation minister in 2015 and a former deputy chief minister and state industrial development minister in 2018.

He served as chairman of several federal agencies and state-linked companies such as Sabah Cultural Board, Forest Plantation Development Sdn Bhd, Malaysian Timber Industry Board, and Asian Supply Sdn Bhd.

He was also on the board of Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd.