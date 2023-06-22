Aziz Tambi was charged with killing his neighbour’s cat in Melaka Tengah in June last year.

MELAKA: A former military man was fined RM20,000 by the Ayer Keroh sessions court after pleading guilty to killing a neighbour’s cat with an air rifle last year.

The accused, Aziz Tambi, 63, was charged with committing animal cruelty by causing undue suffering to a cat belonging to Amran Majid, 45, by shooting it with an air rifle.

The accused is alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Lorong Mat Lajis, Bukit Rambai, in Melaka Tengah, at 2.30pm on June 18, 2022.

He was charged under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which provides for a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000 or three years’ imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Aliff Asraf Anuar Sharuddin said a heavy punishment should be imposed to teach people not to act impulsively.

Aziz’s lawyer, Ishak Kari, however, appealed for a lighter sentence on grounds that the accused had served the country and received a medal of appreciation.

Justice Darmafikri Abu Adam then fined Aziz RM20,000, or six months in prison in default.