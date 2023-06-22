Among issues it wants to clear up is the accusation that only applications by connected firms for land have been approved.

PETALING JAYA: The Kelantan government is showcasing the state’s achievements throughout PAS’ 33 years of leadership with a carnival launched today.

State deputy menteri besar Amar Nik Abdullah said Kelantanese had been left in the dark about certain issues and the carnival was to help the state government provide accurate and clear information on them.

Among the issues the carnival hopes to clarify pertains to land ownership, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“Several parties have claimed that land is being given only to certain companies,” Amar was quoted as saying.

“However, records from the lands and mines office show that more than 120,000 (land use) applications filed by individuals have been approved to date.”

Meanwhile, Amar, who is also the Kelantan PAS deputy chief, said the party did not have a poster boy to showcase in the upcoming state election.

“All of our candidates are poster boys.”

Kelantan’s state assembly was dissolved today, paving the way for polls, which must be held within 60 days.

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah and Terengganu are also set to hold their state polls this year.

Selangor will dissolve its state assembly tomorrow, with Penang and Kedah following suit on June 28.

Terengganu is expected to dissolve its state assembly after June 26. On Monday, Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun said he expected the state assembly to dissolve automatically on July 2.

Under the Federal Constitution, elections must be held within 60 days of an assembly’s dissolution.