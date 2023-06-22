Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil says better policies and laws on data and cybersecurity can help the country become the ‘Digital Tiger of Asia’.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is preparing better policies and laws related to data and cybersecurity to make Malaysia the digital hub of Asia, says communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said efforts such as making amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 and scrutinising the Omnibus bill, were being done to make the country’s digital policies more comprehensive.

Fahmi added that these steps are necessary because Malaysia has become a preferred location for foreign investors in the digital sector.

Currently, Malaysia is positioned in 27th place in the 2023 World Competitiveness Ranking.

The minister said this shows that the country has gained attention from foreign companies and industry players for investment.

“Many investors see Malaysia as a safe destination, and they have confidence in the country’s policies. This allows us to become a regional digital hub in the Asian region.

“Malaysia can be the digital gateway to this region. If our tourism sector had the slogan ‘Malaysia Truly Asia’, maybe we can highlight a slogan like ‘Digital Malaysia: Malaysia Through To Asia’, to promote the country as a digital gateway to Asia,” he told reporters today.

Earlier, he opened the Malaysian Digital Association Conference 2023.

Furthermore, Fahmi said Malaysia needs to collaborate with other countries in Southeast Asia to develop data-sharing protocols encompassing aspects of data sovereignty and portability.

He said the move would complement the country and region’s digital economy system, hence making it possible for Malaysia to reach a digital golden decade and become the Digital Tiger of Asia.

The two-day Malaysian Digital Association Conference 2023, brings together local digital companies and industry players to explore the direction of the sector in the face of global challenges and needs.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation chief executive officer Mahadhir Aziz and Malaysian Digital Association president Eileen Ooi.