The DAP veteran says he hopes to end his DAP membership on Saturday.

PETALING JAYA: DAP central executive committee member Ronnie Liu has announced that he wants to leave the party.

In a letter to DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook, the Sungai Pelek assemblyman said there had been many incidents that had been “beyond my expectations”.

“Therefore, I hope to end my membership with DAP on June 24,” he said in the letter sighted by FMT.

“With that, I am taking this opportunity to share my gratitude for all the opportunities and the confidence that I have been given,” he said.

Liu has been a DAP member for 41 years.

Last September, Liu shared his dissatisfaction over the party’s amendment to its constitution that allows elected representatives who do not toe the party line on fundamental issues to automatically lose their membership.

He said the decision showed that DAP may no longer be democratic, adding that only the Registrar of Societies can save the party from “deteriorating into an undemocratic entity”.

Liu had also urged Umno to forget about its past bickering with DAP and work together for the sake of the country.

This came after Umno Youth, during the party’s annual general assembly earlier this month, demanded an apology from DAP for accusations levelled at the party when they were political rivals.

“Let bygones be bygones. Now that we are both partners in the unity government, there must be unity among the party leaders and grassroots,” he told FMT.