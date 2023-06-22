Selangor Umno says a purported letter from the party’s state chapter is fake and slanderous.

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Umno has denied issuing any letter or statement urging economy minister Rafizi Ramli to step down from the post.

In a statement posted on its Instagram account, Selangor Umno said a purported letter which went viral was fake and slanderous, reiterating that it had never issued any such communication.

“Such fake news certainly has an evil agenda to smear the image and reputation of the Selangor Umno leadership and the unity government in the face of the upcoming state elections,” it said.

The committee added that it remains committed to bolstering the country’s political stability and welcomed cooperation within the unity government.