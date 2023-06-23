The 28-year-old suspect was arrested on arrival at Senai airport after flying in from a northern state.

JOHOR BAHRU: A man alleged to have been a loan shark, or “Ah Long”, was arrested while on board an aircraft at Senai airport here two days ago.

The police statement came in response to a widely-shared 12-second video clip on TikTok showing police boarding an aircraft to look for a suspect.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said the 28-year-old suspect was nabbed on arrival after flying in from a northern state.

This was a follow-up to the arrest of four other individuals earlier, he said. The man has been remanded for four days for investigations.