A police witness said the mobile phone was kept safe before being sent for forensic analysis.

TENOM: A witness in the trial of preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, or Ebit Lew, told the magistrates’ court here that a WhatsApp group containing obscene pictures and videos was found on a mobile phone she had analysed.

Police senior audio-video analyst Latifah Abdul Aziz, 43, said the mobile phone was sent to the forensic laboratory by investigating officers at 12.02pm on Oct 8, 2021.

The phone was kept safe before it was released for analysis on Oct 22. “I contacted the investigating officer to get the password to enable the system analyst to gain access. I then did an analysis of the mobile phone and found the WhatsApp group,” she said when examined by deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad.

Ebit, 37, faces 11 charges, among them insulting the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscene messages and pictures to the victim via WhatsApp between March and June 2021.

The charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The trial is set to resume on Aug 16.