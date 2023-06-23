Lead defence counsel Shafee Abdullah says he will raise discovery during the 1MDB trial and appeals.

PUTRAJAYA: In an unexpected turn of events, jailed former prime minister Najib Razak withdrew his Federal Court appeal for discovery of documents detailing companies controlled by former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz’s family and fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low.

Lead counsel Shafee Abdullah told a three-member bench chaired by Justice Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim that the withdrawal was made without prejudice.

“We will raise this matter during the ongoing 1MDB trial (in the High Court) and at appellate stages,” he said.

Shafee said the prosecution will not object to requests for the production of documents when witnesses give evidence during the trial.

