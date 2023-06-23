Akademi Nusantara’s Azmi Hassan speculates that a ‘problem’ may arise within PN if PAS outperforms Bersatu in Selangor.

PETALING JAYA: A win for Perikatan Nasional at the Selangor state polls may see PAS demand the post of menteri besar despite the coalition agreeing that a Bersatu assemblyman will fill the position, an analyst said.

Akademi Nusantara’s Azmi Hassan said an internal “problem” is likely to arise within PN if PAS outperforms Bersatu in Selangor, as the Islamic party would then claim it holds greater influence and support than its counterpart.

“PAS will definitely claim their man should be the menteri besar although Bersatu (is set to) unveil its ‘poster boy’ for the election,” he told FMT.

Azmi also said PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin may not be keen to have a PAS candidate as the coalition’s menteri besar candidate in Selangor as Malay voters in the state “think differently” from those in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“It can lead to negative perceptions. That is why Muhyiddin announced that PN’s menteri besar candidate will come from Bersatu,” he said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s Mazlan Ali said although PAS may demand the top post if it fares better than Bersatu, he expected the two PN components to compromise on the matter.

“Maybe PAS will be given the deputy menteri besar posts in both Negeri Sembilan and Selangor. That may be an acceptable compromise,” he said.

Mazlan said PN’s Selangor menteri besar candidate should come from Bersatu as the state needs a dynamic leader.

“PAS is lacking in that area. Bersatu’s approach suits the political environment and mentality of voters in Selangor,” said Mazlan.

In March, Muhyiddin said a Bersatu assemblyman would be nominated as menteri besar if PN wrests Selangor and Negeri Sembilan from Pakatan Harapan at the polls.

The Bersatu president also said PAS will be handed the top post in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, while, if PN were to win in Penang, the post of chief minister will go to the party that wins more seats.

Former menteri besar Azmin Ali is widely speculated to be PN’s menteri besar candidate for Selangor at the polls, which are expected to take place soon.

However, state PAS secretary Roslan Shahir said the coalition is also looking at other candidates to occupy the post.