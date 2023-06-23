PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil says the court ruling ordering Zuraida Kamaruddin to pay RM10 million will be discussed by the party leadership.

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR may consider taking legal action against some of its former members who defected to other parties after the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said this would be discussed by the leadership following the High Court decision today, ordering former party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin to pay PKR RM10 million for breaching her bond with the party.

“At the next PKR leadership meeting, the action taken against Zuraida and the court’s decision today may be discussed. She was not the only one who jumped ship at that time, there were others too.

“So, PKR may continue taking legal action against those who betrayed the party,” he told reporters here.

This morning, Judge Akhtar Tahir ruled in favour of PKR in its suit against Zuraida after finding that the bond was a valid and binding contract.

The court also ordered Zuraida to pay RM50,000 in costs.

Fahmi, who is also the communications and digital minister, said the court’s decision proved PKR’s position that party hopping is an action committed only by those without principles.

“That’s why the party had the bond signed with her and others who contested (in elections) on PKR’s ticket,” he said.

In February 2020, Zuraida and 10 other PKR MPs – including then deputy president Azmin Ali – declared that they were quitting the party and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to set up an independent bloc in parliament.

PKR called it an “act of betrayal”.

In what would become known as the Sheraton Move, most of the rebel group would go on to join Bersatu, with some members, such as Azmin, taking up senior positions in the then Perikatan Nasional-led government.

