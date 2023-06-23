DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo said former central executive committee member Ronnie Liu’s decision to leave was his own choice to make.

PETALING JAYA: DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo has played down the departure of former central executive committee member Ronnie Liu from the party, saying resignations are normal for political parties.

Gobind said many DAP members have quit the party in the past for various reasons. He dismissed the notion that Liu’s departure was a huge loss to the party.

“To me, resignations aren’t a new thing,” he told reporters after a DAP fundraising dinner here tonight. “We will proceed with our preparations for the coming state elections.”

He also dismissed queries over the reason for Liu’s resignation, telling reporters to direct their questions to Liu himself.

“That is a choice that he has made. As far as we are concerned, he has given his letter expressing his intentions, so that is entirely up to him. If he feels that after many years (as a DAP member) he wants to (resign), that is a decision for him to make and that is his right,” Gobind said.

Liu’s exit from DAP was described by political analyst James Chin as a huge loss to the party. Chin said Liu was a party leader who never shied from questioning the leadership, and had dared to challenge Lim Guan Eng and other key leaders if he disagreed with them.

Liu was elected state assemblyman for Pandamaran in 2008 and represented Sungai Pelek from 2018 to 2022. He announced his exit from the party last night, after being a DAP member for 41 years.