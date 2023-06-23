The coast guard says she has had a distinguished career leading operations in search-and-rescue, combating cross-border crime, and illegal immigration.

PETALING JAYA: Zulinda Ramly, 46, has become the first woman to achieve the rank of first admiral in Malaysia’s coast guard, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

She received her insignia and rank from MMEA acting director-general Saiful Lizan Ibrahim at MMEA headquarters in Putrajaya, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Zulinda has led various special operations to counter cross-border crimes, and co-ordinate search and rescue operations in the northern region of the country.

“She also served as the chairman of the Operation Benteng task force handling the entry of unauthorised foreign immigrants during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zulinda, who has four children, and is a former navy officer, was appointed to MMEA on Oct 15, 2008. She holds a diploma in maritime defence transport management from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia in 1998, Saiful said.