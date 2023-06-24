The 35-year-old policeman was off duty at the time of the incident.

CHERAS: An investigation paper (IP) on a policeman arrested for suspected drink driving against the flow of traffic has been submitted to Bukit Aman’s legal department for further action.

Cheras police chief Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the IP was sent last week and the Bukit Aman legal team will examine it for further action.

The driver, a 35-year-old off-duty policeman, was spotted by other policemen to be driving against the flow of traffic at about 4.10am.

Zam Halim said police were tracking two armed suspects who fled after two other members of their group were shot dead at Taman Supreme in Cheras on June 8.

The police shot dead two men in their 30s suspected of being involved in burglary in the residential area. They had tried to attack the police with parangs while two others fled using a vehicle bearing a fake registration number.