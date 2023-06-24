Brickfields police say the syndicate was operating from a shoplot.

PETALING JAYA: Police have rounded up 77 individuals suspected of being involved in an online foreign exchange (forex) scam syndicate.

They were operating from a shoplot in the Klang Valley and were targeting both local and foreign investors, said Brickfields district police chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor.

Bernama reported that the suspects comprised 43 men and 34 women, aged between 17 and 37.

“Initial investigations revealed that the online forex scam trading was conducted through a website.

“Police also seized 35 computers, 29 laptops, a tablet, 20 mobile phones and 38 workers’ passes.”

Amihizam urged the public to check bank accounts and telephone numbers at http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/ first before making any payment to avoid being cheated.

Members of the public can also contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997 or any nearby police station on any suspected crime or fraudulent activities.