In a report lodged with the Petaling Jaya police headquarters, the woman claimed she had to leave the hotel to save herself.

KUALA LUMPUR: A former national football player was arrested for allegedly trespassing into a hotel room occupied by a woman in Petaling Jaya on Wednesday.

Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said his department received a report from a 35-year-old woman who claimed that the man trespassed into her room at about 6.10pm.

“There was a misunderstanding between them and the woman claimed she had to leave the hotel to save herself. She later lodged a police report at 2.10am on Thursday,“ he said in a statement.

Fakhrudin said that following the report, police arrested the 49-year-old suspect in Jalan Penchala, Petaling Jaya, later the same day.

He said the suspect was remanded for a day in order to assist the investigation under Section 448 of the Penal Code for trespassing and was then released on police bail.

According to Fakhrudin, the investigation found that the woman was staying in the hotel room on business and had known the suspect for about a year.

Earlier, a man who claimed to be the victim’s husband posted on social media that the former national football player had trespassed into his wife’s hotel room and acted aggressively towards her.