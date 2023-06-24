PH secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says that PH and BN should put aside their differences and focus on victory in the state elections.

PETALING JAYA: Coalition partners in the unity government should focus on beating Perikatan Nasional in the coming state elections instead of making statements that don’t help foster cooperation, said Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Parties in the current government need each other and must be prepared to forgo old differences as we prepare to face the state elections,” he told FMT.

“PH and Barisan Nasional have embarked on a new chapter to fight only one (rival), which is PN.

“Ahead of these state elections, we must work hard to make sure PH and Barisan Nasional candidates win all the seats they contest.”

Saifuddin, who is also the PKR secretary-general, was asked for his view on controversial remarks made by former Damansara MP Tony Pua of DAP.

At a fundraiser last night, Pua said PH supporters must prove that “a multiracial party that is clean and not corrupt” could do better “than corrupt coalitions like Barisan Nasional, Umno and Bersatu”.

Saifuddin said BN and PH should put aside their differences and focus on winning the six state elections. He said the political cooperation between the coalitions was formed “to harness our shared strengths and bridge whatever differences we have”.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook issued Pua a sharp rebuke this morning, stating that his remarks were uncalled for and did not reflect that of the party’s leadership.

However, that was not enough to prevent Pua from being criticised by BN leaders: MCA president Wee Ka Siong questioned PH’s loyalty and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh blamed Pua for creating dissatisfaction among Umno’s grassroots.