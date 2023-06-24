The 28-year-old is believed to be an administrator of the JDT Fan Club Facebook page.

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a man believed to be an administrator of the JDT Fan Club Facebook page over postings that insulted the royal institution and the Johor Sultan.

Federal police secretary Noorsiah Saaduddin said the man, 28, was arrested yesterday in Alor Setar, Kedah. Police seized a mobile phone and SIM card believed to have been used in publishing the posts.

The JDT Fan Club page, named after the Johor Darul Takzim football team, usually contains postings on sport and the team’s activities.

Noorshiah said the suspect has been remanded for three days for investigations into sedition and other offences.

She urged the public not to misuse social media by promoting hatred of royal institutions and affecting the country’s harmony.