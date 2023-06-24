Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said the ministry met with social media platforms such as Telegram and TikTok to curb the issue.

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will take stern action against anyone disseminating slander on social media, especially during the upcoming state elections.

Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said the ministry has held meetings with social media platforms such as Telegram and TikTok to curb the issue.

“We had a meeting with TikTok at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, and we just had a meeting with Telegram (on June 19). So far, the cooperation with social media service providers has been very good,” he said after launching a community programme here.

“We also see that there is a need to have a meeting with Meta. Good cooperation between the police, MCMC and social media service providers is very important not only to curb slander but to ensure that it (social media) is not misused.”

Fahmi said his ministry is also looking at studying amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA) to empower MCMC with more authority to go after those disseminating slander on social media.

He said the Act also needed to be amended to ensure there is no provocation or slander involving the 3Rs – race, religion and royalty.

Fahmi said he hoped the amendments would be completed by this year.