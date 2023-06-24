Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin says there is no need for such distinction as it is a fact that PAS is a more established party.

PETALING JAYA: There is no distinction between the parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN) as none of the components is considered a “big brother” or “little brother”, says coalition chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said this in response to questions about PAS’ position as the “big brother” in PN as it was contesting the most number of seats in the upcoming state elections.

He said it was a fact that PAS was more established and also had more seats than Bersatu in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Bersatu president added that the Islamic party also controls the state governments in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

“We don’t call (each other) ‘big brother’ or ‘little brother’. I am the Bersatu president and PN chairman, supported by PAS,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter who (has more seats), as long as we share the same determination and aspirations,” he said during a press conference in Pagoh.

Muhyiddin added that the seat allocations within PN were done fairly, with PAS contesting a lot more seats in the three states currently under its control.

“Bersatu has been allocated more seats in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, and the same goes for Penang,” he said.

“It is not a problem for us (PN) because the distribution of seats among the three component parties was decided fairly.”

Last Thursday, Muhyiddin announced that PAS would contest in 126 seats, Bersatu in 83, and Gerakan in 36.

In March, Muhyiddin said Bersatu would appoint its candidate for the post of menteri besar in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan if PN wrested the two states from Pakatan Harapan at the polls.

He was also reported to have said that PAS would retain the post of menteri besar in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, while the post of Penang chief minister would be determined by which of the three PN component parties – PAS, Bersatu or Gerakan – won the most seats, should PN beat PH in Penang.