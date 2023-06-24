Strategy for the state elections, status of seat negotiations, and level of popular support for PKR are among matters to be discussed.

ALOR SETAR: A special election briefing for top PKR leaders, members of Parliament and state assemblymen will be held in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, said PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Among the matters to be tabled at the briefing are the status of seat negotiations for the coming state assembly elections in six states and the current level of popular support for PKR.

“We will also table the strategy for the state elections. Different states require different strategies; for the three states controlled by Pakatan Harapan, the strategy is to retain them,” he told reporters after launching the Kedah PKR election machinery here today.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan are due to hold state assembly elections in the coming weeks.