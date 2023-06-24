DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says anyone who cannot mind their tongue is not welcome to speak at DAP events.

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says former Damansara MP Tony Pua’s remarks on Umno last night were uncalled for.

At a DAP fundraising dinner here last night, Pua said Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters must prove that “a multiracial party that is clean and not corrupt” could do better “than corrupt coalitions (sic) like Barisan Nasional, Umno and Bersatu”.

“Such attacks on key coalition partners in the unity government should not have been made and are uncalled for,” Loke said in a statement.

“Anyone in DAP who cannot mind their tongue is not welcome to speak at DAP events.”

Loke added that DAP’s top leadership decided to cooperate with other political coalitions in order to achieve political stability, and as such, any provocative statements against coalition partners in the unity government were not in line with the party’s position.

He also said that Pua no longer holds any position in DAP and his comments last night were in his personal capacity and did not represent the party in any way.

Yesterday, Pua said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is PH chairman, must complete his full term as a “popular prime minister” and prove that multiracial coalition politics can be successful in Malaysia.

“Prove to them that a multiracial party that is clean and not corrupt can actually do better than corrupt coalitions (sic) like Barisan Nasional, Umno and Bersatu,” he said.

Several Umno leaders have since slammed Pua’s remark, with Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh stating that it has created dissatisfaction among Umno’s grassroots.

“Pua needs to realise that his actions are tearing apart the harmony and understanding being fostered within the unity government,” he said.

“We should not let the disgraceful actions of an individual like Tony Pua hinder the harmony and understanding that we seek to build.”

He added that Pua should realise that Umno’s presence in the unity government is crucial in ensuring that Malays’ concerns over PH’s previous 22-month administration are put to rest.

Meanwhile, Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil reminded Pua that DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng was also charged in court for corruption.

Pua was an aide to former finance minister Lim under the former PH administration.

“So, where is your party’s credibility in claiming to be clean compared with Umno, which you say is corrupt?,” he said.

“If Umno is so corrupt and dirty, there is no need to wait for the 16th general election. Even now, you can propose to your party leaders to leave Umno out of the unity government.”

