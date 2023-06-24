Kuala Terengganu mayor Rosli Latif said the university’s management has 14 days to settle the fine.

PETALING JAYA: A public university in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, has been fined RM25,000 for organising a concert without permission.

Kuala Terengganu mayor Rosli Latif said that action was taken under the state’s Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 2002, and that the university’s management was informed about the fine last week, Harian Metro reported.

“The university’s management has been given 14 days to settle the fine. Further action will be taken if they fail to do so,” he was quoted as saying.

A 37-second video of the concert, which recently went viral, showed youths attending the event without being segregated by gender as required under the state government’s Shariah guidelines.

It was later revealed that the organisers of the concert did not obtain the necessary permits from local authorities.