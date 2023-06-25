Cops seize broomstick believed to have been used to beat the victim.

IPOH: Police arrested four people over the suspected murder of a woman at a shophouse in Taman Song Choon here early today.

Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan said a 23-year-old man had admitted to beating a 24-year-old woman, believed to be his girlfriend, after they had an argument at the top floor of the shophouse.

The four, including the boyfriend’s mother, were arrested after police received a tip-off at 4.34am about the incident at the shophouse, where both the victim and suspect were said to be living together.

“The victim was found lying motionless on a mattress at the scene of the incident. She was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

“Police then proceeded to arrest the four suspects who were present at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Police seized a broomstick believed to have been used by the boyfriend, who tested positive for methamphetamine, to beat the victim as well as four mobile phones.

All four have been remanded for a week till July 1 to facilitate investigations.