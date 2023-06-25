RMAF says two trainers for the support weapon and hand grenade course were injured in the incident in Gemas.

SEREMBAN: An air force personnel was killed and two weapons training coaches were injured during a support weapon and hand grenade training session in Gemas today.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) said the incident occurred at about 12.10pm. A member of the defence assistant enhancement course died at the scene. The two injured trainers were taken to hospital.

RMAF said the next of kin of the victims have been informed and the case handed over to the police.

An air force investigation board would be set up to identify the cause of the incident, the statement said.