The Amanah president says the Pakatan Harapan presidential council will decide on the total number of seats in due time.

KLANG: Amanah will contest in at least eight seats in the upcoming Selangor state elections.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said they will be defending all the seats they won earlier in the 14th general election (GE14).

“The final number will be decided by the Pakatan Harapan presidential council in due time,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of the Kompleks Sukan 89 Arena here today.

In GE14, Amanah won in Taman Templer, Hulu Kelang, Pandah Indah, Sungai Ramal, Seri Serdang, Meru, Sabak and Morib.

However, two of those seats switched hands after Fakhrulrazi Mokhtar and Ahmad Mustain Othman, its assemblymen for Meru and Sabak respectively, joined PKR two years ago.