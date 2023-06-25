Lim Guan Eng’s political secretary says HarakahDaily has 48 hours to take down the report or face a defamation suit.

GEORGE TOWN: Former DAP member Razali Rahman had never served as Lim Guan Eng’s special adviser as claimed by PAS mouthpiece HarakahDaily, says the former finance minister’s aide.

Wong Hon Wai, who is the DAP chairman’s political secretary, said the article published on Friday announcing that Razali had applied to join PAS was defamatory.

Wong also said Razali had never taken any other position in the party or in the Penang government as reported by the PAS organ.

The article said that apart from holding the position of special adviser to Lim, who was the former Penang chief minister, Razali held other posts in DAP such as Penang DAP Youth deputy chief and DAP publicity secretary.

“I call upon Harakah to take down the report and apologise to Lim within 48 hours. If it doesn’t do so, a defamation suit will be filed,” he said in a statement.

Razali, who joined DAP in 2008, was booted out of the party in 2011 when he claimed that it was financed by Israel and accused it of having a “Christian plot” to take over Putrajaya.

The party had issued a statement in 2016 dismissing the claim that Razali served as Lim’s special adviser when he was the Penang chief minister from 2008 till 2018.